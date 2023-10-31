Missouri ranks one of the worst states for internet connectivity

Football Friday Night
According to a study, Missouri ranks as one of the lowest states for internet connectivity, but changes are in the works to improve it.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a study, Missouri ranks as one of the lowest states for internet connectivity, but changes are in the works to improve it.

According to the director of Missouri’s Office of Broadband Development, about 200,000 underserved locations are funded or are in development now.

This comes after the state approved over $260 million to improve broadband, and the Biden Administration put $1.7 billion dollars toward Missouri’s internet infrastructure in June.

The director said they plan to put the remaining funds towards about 250,000 other locations in need of service.

