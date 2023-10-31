Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Oct. 31: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to cold temperatures this morning across the area.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect not just this morning but also tomorrow morning and likely Thursday morning for some.

We will warm today into the low 50s, but a secondary cold front later today will bring in a reinforcing shot of cold air.

The wind will also pick up just in time for the trick-or-treaters this evening.

On the bright side, it will be a sunny day and a clear night.

Temperatures as kids are going door to door will be in the 40s, with wind chills likely in the 20s and 30s.

Dry forecast for the rest of the week and a bit of a warm-up by the weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A Leachville man is facing a charge of attempted murder after being arrested by Leachville Police.

Arkansas Highway 18 remains closed after bales of cotton caught fire at a gin near Dell in Mississippi County.

A new Arkansas poll reports Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the governor with the lowest approval ratings since her dad’s leadership 20 years ago.

The U.S. Supreme Court takes up the First Amendment and if it applies to politician’s social media accounts.

After nearly three dozen states filed lawsuits against Meta focusing on its addictive for-profit algorithm, federal lawmakers are also taking action.

A crime trend in Northeast Arkansas could be targeting your favorite local business.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
A Crittenden County man died Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle.
Pedestrian struck and killed
The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at the intersection of Stadium...
Overturned semi-truck blocks Stadium Boulevard
Smoke from burning cotton bales has forced officials to close a Mississippi County highway.
Burning cotton bales shut down highway
Crews responded to a house fire in Jonesboro Monday evening.
Homeless individual escaping cold in vacant home starts house fire

Latest News

Red Wolves Raw: Bryan Hodgson after 10/30/23 exhibition win over UCA
Arkansas State men’s basketball routs UCA 112-77 in charity exhibition
Red Wolves Raw: Freddy Hicks & Caleb Fields after 10/30/23 exhibition win over UCA
Spirit Knows in Pocahontas is said to be home to several unseen residents.
HIDDEN HAUNTS: Spirits, Secrets, and the Supernatural in Randolph County