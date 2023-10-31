Oct. 31: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to cold temperatures this morning across the area.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect not just this morning but also tomorrow morning and likely Thursday morning for some.

We will warm today into the low 50s, but a secondary cold front later today will bring in a reinforcing shot of cold air.

The wind will also pick up just in time for the trick-or-treaters this evening.

On the bright side, it will be a sunny day and a clear night.

Temperatures as kids are going door to door will be in the 40s, with wind chills likely in the 20s and 30s.

Dry forecast for the rest of the week and a bit of a warm-up by the weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast

News Headlines

A Leachville man is facing a charge of attempted murder after being arrested by Leachville Police.

Arkansas Highway 18 remains closed after bales of cotton caught fire at a gin near Dell in Mississippi County.

A new Arkansas poll reports Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the governor with the lowest approval ratings since her dad’s leadership 20 years ago.

The U.S. Supreme Court takes up the First Amendment and if it applies to politician’s social media accounts.

After nearly three dozen states filed lawsuits against Meta focusing on its addictive for-profit algorithm, federal lawmakers are also taking action.

A crime trend in Northeast Arkansas could be targeting your favorite local business.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more

