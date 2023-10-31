People buying last-minute costumes prepare for Halloween

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Halloween is a popular holiday for many, but for those who waited until the last second to buy a costume, they all flooded to Spirit Halloween.

When it comes to Halloween, it is all about the costumes, some people want to go scary, others want to go funny, but some choose a different route altogether.

“You have to be different so this year we want to be the crazy uncles,” two men said.

People who have costumes on Halloween either go into the store on a mission knowing exactly what they want or are indecisive because of so many options.

“We were looking for SpongeBob and Partick that would be pretty cool wouldn’t it,” two men said.

“Well, I got this Harley Quinn suit, but I am not sure about it,” one woman said.

The store was packed all day long as people rushed to beat the clock and get something before, they headed out.

No matter what your costume is, everyone is excited to brave the cold weather and get out on the streets as a lot of people said they have the same favorite part.

“The candy, definitely the candy,” one woman said.

“Getting candy for the kids and taking it from my kids when we get back,” one man said.

