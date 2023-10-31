Football Friday Night
Project CARE, schools, local businesses collaborate to create job fair

Project CARE and area-wide schools are collaborating to create a Transitional Job Fair.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (Edited News Release/KAIT) - Project CARE and area-wide schools are collaborating to create a Transitional Job Fair.

The job fair will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Nettleton Baptist Church.

Project CARE, a non-profit created in August 2022 by Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver alongside Project CARE President and Co-Founder Mary Housewright, to serve the special needs population, is the acronym for City Administrators Ready to Engage.

It has approximately 50 participants representing area schools, programs, businesses, healthcare partners, and state services.

The Project CARE Transitional Job Fair is an opportunity to connect special needs high school students with entry-level jobs and continuing education upon graduation.

Nearly 400 students from nine area schools will attend.

Interactive breakout sessions will focus on employer expectations and work ethic, as well as how to dress for success.

More than 50 vendors will offer various opportunities, including planning for how to join the workforce immediately after graduation, following a trade-school path or seeking higher education.

Project CARE is honored to have Summit Community Care, a distinguished Provider-led Arkansas Shared Savings Entity (PASSE), at the forefront of healthcare innovation as the Premiere Diamond Sponsor for the Transitional Job Fair.

“Their unwavering dedication to enhancing the quality of life for individuals with disabilities exemplifies the very essence of inclusivity that defines this event,” Housewright said.

Leading sponsors of the Transitional Job Fair are Summit Community Care, the Jonesboro Exchange Club, and St. Bernard’s Healthcare and Medical Group.

“We are grateful for all our sponsors, donors, and vendors for their support in creating the Transitional Job Fair,” said Housewright.

For more information, contact Mary Housewright at 870-931-8200 or email projectcareofjonesboro@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

