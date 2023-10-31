Sikeston City Council approves use of ShotSpotter program

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Sikeston is set to begin using the gunshot detection system ShotSpotter.

Members of the Sikeston City Council approved the using the ShotSpotter in the city during a meeting on Monday, October 30.

The city said a grant will cover the cost of the program for three years, which would normally be $99,000.

Installation, monitoring, data analysis and expert court room testimony in relation to violent gun crime is covered under the grant agreement.

ShotSpotter uses microphones mounted in target areas to detect gunfire. An alert is then sent to an operations center for review and verification. Once the gunshot is verified, an alert is sent to police communications, an officer’s data terminal and a smart phone. The time all this take is reportedly less than one minute.

In a released statement, Sikeston Department of Public Safety Director Jim McMillen explained ShotSpotter will be able to detect gunfire within an approximate two square mile coverage area.

“It covers basically from about Dudley Park down to Virginia from the high school to the west city limits, roughly,” said DPS Director McMillen. “They tailor it to the residential areas where we see the most shot fired calls.”

McMillen added that according to ShotSpotter roughly 70 percent of shots fired in the U.S. are not called in for various reasons.

A date for when the ShotSpotter system will be up and running has not been announced.

