Students worried about Halloween costumes prompts school shooting investigation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A wave of panic swept through Nettleton Public Schools on Monday, all triggered by an eerie twist on Halloween costumes.

Police began investigating after one student in the elementary school received a message from her friend asking if she was going to school the next day because she had heard there was supposed to be a shooting.

According to an incident report, investigators determined a student a Nettleton STEAM Elementary School had expressed concerns that a shooting may happen on Halloween because “everyone will be in masks [and] someone could shoot people, and no one would know who it was.”

According to the report, elementary school students told their older siblings and the rumor spread through the middle and high school quickly, resulting in a high school student posting a ‘warning’ on social media’ because he thought it might be real.

After an investigation and consultations with the school’s Student Resource Officer, it was determined that there was no credible threat.

No charges were filed.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.