Teacher of the Month: Ms. Nancy Mangrum

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Each month of the school year, K8 News recognizes a special teacher who goes above and beyond. The winner of our October Teacher of the Month is Ms. Nancy Mangrum from Green County Tech High School.

Mangrum has been teaching at the district for over 50 years.

“When you find the right place, you don’t move,” she said. “I feel like this is home for me.”

Of those years, 25 have been spent working alongside paraprofessional Patty Collier, who said Mangrum is best known for her selflessness.

She said when Mangrum celebrated her 50th anniversary with the district, Mangrum made sure to tell everyone that she didn’t want a big party or gifts. Instead, she wanted all of the money that would be spent on her celebration to go towards student lunches.

“It’s always about the kids and the community,” Collier said. “That’s just Nancy.”

Mangrum teaches special education. Her class in personal finance holds special importance to her. She teaches things like how to balance a check and keep track of expenditures, which she said is crucial for everyone to know when they graduate.

The three most important takeaways Mangrum wants her students to learn are kindness, cooperation, and encouragement.

Mangrum also has a hand in other school activities. She started a clothing pantry, works on homecoming, and helps out with student council.

Senior Jabe Dortch is the student council president with high hopes for the future, including attending the University of Arkansas.

He’s worked closely with Mangrum while working on the student council.

“I think she absolutely deserves it. She’s one of the nicest ladies I’ve ever met,” Dortch said. “In student council, she’s always really focused on the community.”

Two things that mean a lot to Mangrum are teamwork and enjoying the job.

“I would like for everyone to be able to have a situation like I have, where you’re content with where you are and enjoy getting up and going to work every day,” Mangrum said.

You can nominate a teacher for K8 News Teacher of the Month here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.