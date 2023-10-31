Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Vehicle fire shuts down Interstate 55

A vehicle fire has blocked traffic on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.
A vehicle fire has blocked traffic on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.(Arkansas Department of Transportation)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A vehicle fire has blocked traffic on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, an 18-wheeler was reported on fire in the southbound lane near Exit 57 at approximately 4:11 p.m.

All lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the scene.

ARDOT did not report any injuries from the fire.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Highway 18 in Mississippi County remained closed Tuesday morning after more than 100 bales of...
Highway open after closure due to burning cotton bales
A Crittenden County man died Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle.
Pedestrian struck and killed
Crews responded to a house fire in Jonesboro Monday evening.
Homeless individual escaping cold in vacant home starts house fire
The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at the intersection of Stadium...
Overturned semi-truck blocks Stadium Boulevard

Latest News

Highway 18 in Mississippi County remained closed Tuesday morning after more than 100 bales of...
Highway open after closure due to burning cotton bales
A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down the northbound lanes of I-55 in...
ASP identifies trucker killed in fiery crash
The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at the intersection of Stadium...
Overturned semi-truck blocks Stadium Boulevard
A Crittenden County man died Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle.
Pedestrian struck and killed