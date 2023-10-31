Vehicle fire shuts down Interstate 55
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A vehicle fire has blocked traffic on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, an 18-wheeler was reported on fire in the southbound lane near Exit 57 at approximately 4:11 p.m.
All lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the scene.
ARDOT did not report any injuries from the fire.
