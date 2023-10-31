Football Friday Night
White House working to combat antisemitism on college campuses

The White House is taking new steps in combating antisemitism on the campus.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The White House is taking new steps in combating antisemitism on the campus.

The Biden Administration unveiled their plan Monday after the seeming rise in alarming incidents since the Israel-Hamas War started earlier in October.

As part of the plan, the Department of Justice, along with Homeland Security will partner with campus law enforcement to track hate-related rhetoric online and provide federal resources to schools.

The White House is also highlighting a change made earlier this year that makes it clear that Title IV of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits certain forms of antisemitism and islamophobia.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, which works to fight antisemitism and extremism, incidents in the U.S. have risen 338% since the terrorist attacks in Israel compared to last year.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

