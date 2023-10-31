Young community helpers treated to parade

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a fun-filled morning for some young Paragould students.

Paragould Primary School hosted its third annual Community Helpers Parade on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Pre-K through 1st-grade students lined the outside of the building while police cars, fire trucks, farmers, and even the K8 StormTracker drove past.

Paraprofessional Sara Harris said they spent weeks teaching kids the importance of community and being part of the town that they live in.

“We want to show them that it includes our farmers, our teachers, our postal workers,” Harris said. “I mean, really, everybody plays a critical role in making sure the community runs smoothly.”

First-grade teacher Angie Hancock said they’re also celebrating the school’s tenth birthday.

“Well, it’s hard to believe it’s been that long,” Hancock said. “We’ve had lots of sweet little ones come through here during this time.”

The community helpers that attended the school’s parade included:

MOR Media Inc.

Arkansas State Police

Grand Marshal/Paragould School District Media Director- Danielle Honeycutt

AJAX Flooring

Greene County Library- Sonya Nelson

Paragould Primary Librarian- Amy Castleberry

All Heart Senior Care

Chateau on the Ridge

Green House Cottages of Belle Meade

Greene Acres Nursing Home

B.E.E.S. Senior Citizens, Inc.

Paragould Fire Department

K8 StormTracker- Aaron Castleberry and Ryan Vaughan

US ARMY National Guard

Paragould Police Department

Greene County Rescue Squad

Paragould Chamber of Commerce

Ridge Kids Dental

Paragould Primary Office Staff

Paragould Primary PE coaches

Legacy Equipment

Oak Grove Heights Fire Dept

Hinkle Trucking

NextStep Counseling Services

Paragould Light, Water, and Cable

Nunn’s Construction

Edgar Electric

Progressive Insurance

Tim Stacy- with his vintage cop car

Smoking Skulls

