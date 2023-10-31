Young community helpers treated to parade
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a fun-filled morning for some young Paragould students.
Paragould Primary School hosted its third annual Community Helpers Parade on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Pre-K through 1st-grade students lined the outside of the building while police cars, fire trucks, farmers, and even the K8 StormTracker drove past.
Paraprofessional Sara Harris said they spent weeks teaching kids the importance of community and being part of the town that they live in.
“We want to show them that it includes our farmers, our teachers, our postal workers,” Harris said. “I mean, really, everybody plays a critical role in making sure the community runs smoothly.”
First-grade teacher Angie Hancock said they’re also celebrating the school’s tenth birthday.
“Well, it’s hard to believe it’s been that long,” Hancock said. “We’ve had lots of sweet little ones come through here during this time.”
The community helpers that attended the school’s parade included:
- MOR Media Inc.
- Arkansas State Police
- Grand Marshal/Paragould School District Media Director- Danielle Honeycutt
- AJAX Flooring
- Greene County Library- Sonya Nelson
- Paragould Primary Librarian- Amy Castleberry
- All Heart Senior Care
- Chateau on the Ridge
- Green House Cottages of Belle Meade
- Greene Acres Nursing Home
- B.E.E.S. Senior Citizens, Inc.
- Paragould Fire Department
- K8 StormTracker- Aaron Castleberry and Ryan Vaughan
- US ARMY National Guard
- Paragould Police Department
- Greene County Rescue Squad
- Paragould Chamber of Commerce
- Ridge Kids Dental
- Paragould Primary Office Staff
- Paragould Primary PE coaches
- Legacy Equipment
- Oak Grove Heights Fire Dept
- Hinkle Trucking
- NextStep Counseling Services
- Paragould Light, Water, and Cable
- Nunn’s Construction
- Edgar Electric
- Progressive Insurance
- Tim Stacy- with his vintage cop car
- Smoking Skulls
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.