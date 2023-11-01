Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

AMBER Alert issued for missing infant

Amber Alert issued for missing infant
Amber Alert issued for missing infant(Arkansas State Police)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 3-day-old baby from Little Rock.

According to Arkansas State Police, the baby was born on Oct. 28 and was reported missing on Oct. 31 at around 12 p.m.

The baby, Elijah Jackson-Wayne Everett, is a white male weighing eight pounds with brown hair and blue eyes with a light complexion.

The Little Rock Police Department advised the child has jaundice.

The last adult the child was associated with was 38-year-old Jessica Keltner, a 5 foot 7 woman last seen wearing a black hoodie.

The picture below shows Keltner with blonde hair, but it has since been dyed brown.

Amber Alert issued for Little Rock
Amber Alert issued for Little Rock(Arkansas State Police)

ASP advised she may be on narcotics.

Keltner was seen leaving in a red 4-door passenger car, with damage and stickers on the rear bumper.

The driver was a black male wearing a red shirt. He is slim built, around 6 foot 4 tall with afro-style hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Little Rock Police Department at (501)-607-9420.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Highway 18 in Mississippi County remained closed Tuesday morning after more than 100 bales of...
Highway open after closure due to burning cotton bales
A Crittenden County man died Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle.
Pedestrian struck and killed
Crews responded to a house fire in Jonesboro Monday evening.
Homeless individual escaping cold in vacant home starts house fire
Police arrested 33-year-old Kyle Rece of Leachville on suspicion of attempted murder.
Leachville man accused of attacking woman with hammer

Latest News

A Jonesboro dentist will be providing free dental care to 20 or more veterans on Nov. 3.
Jonesboro dentists to provide free dental care to veterans
According to court documents, 20-year-old Rodrick Jennings of Clarksdale, Mississippi pleaded...
Man sentenced to 3 years probation for hitting woman between the eyes with gun
The holiday season is just around the corner, but one porch pirate struck on Halloween.
Resident warns of porch pirates ahead of holiday season
The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating after a person was hurt during a potential...
Police investigate possible gang-related attack