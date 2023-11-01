AMMC announces new CEO

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Methodist Medical Center announced this week that its chief financial officer, Brad Bloemer, has been appointed chief executive officer.

Bloemer, who has a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Southeast Missouri State University, has served as a CFO at several medical centers and hospitals in Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brad Bloemer as our new CEO,” said David Neighbors, chairman of the board at AMMC. “His leadership skills, industry knowledge, and passion for healthcare will be instrumental in driving our mission to provide quality healthcare care to our community.”

