ARDOT preparing for winter weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - As colder temperatures approach, the Arkansas Department of Transportation is working to combat the upcoming winter weather.

According to content partner KARK, ARDOT’s Winter Weather Strike Team executed a statewide emergency preparedness drill on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The drill consists of getting equipment ready for ice and snow.

“I know you’ll see us on a bright sunny day, not a cloud in the sky, but what we’re trying to do is get our operators comfortable with the equipment again,” crew member Tim Coyde said. “We’re trying to make sure everyone gets their hands on, and maybe teach up the new guys, as well as inspect our routes to see if anything has changed over the following year.”

Everything winter with ARDOT goes through expensive coverage, from checking equipment to computers, and the communication chain.

