Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

ARDOT preparing for winter weather

According to content partner KARK, ARDOT’s Winter Weather Strike Team executed a statewide...
According to content partner KARK, ARDOT’s Winter Weather Strike Team executed a statewide emergency preparedness drill on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - As colder temperatures approach, the Arkansas Department of Transportation is working to combat the upcoming winter weather.

According to content partner KARK, ARDOT’s Winter Weather Strike Team executed a statewide emergency preparedness drill on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The drill consists of getting equipment ready for ice and snow.

“I know you’ll see us on a bright sunny day, not a cloud in the sky, but what we’re trying to do is get our operators comfortable with the equipment again,” crew member Tim Coyde said. “We’re trying to make sure everyone gets their hands on, and maybe teach up the new guys, as well as inspect our routes to see if anything has changed over the following year.”

Everything winter with ARDOT goes through expensive coverage, from checking equipment to computers, and the communication chain.

You can learn more on KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Highway 18 in Mississippi County remained closed Tuesday morning after more than 100 bales of...
Highway open after closure due to burning cotton bales
A Crittenden County man died Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle.
Pedestrian struck and killed
Crews responded to a house fire in Jonesboro Monday evening.
Homeless individual escaping cold in vacant home starts house fire
Police arrested 33-year-old Kyle Rece of Leachville on suspicion of attempted murder.
Leachville man accused of attacking woman with hammer

Latest News

Police Chief Bradley Taylor with the Hazen Police Department will be featured in an episode of...
Hazen police chief to be featured on On Patrol: Live
Police responded to a call at Nettleton Public Schools Monday after one student said they heard...
Students worried about Halloween costumes prompts school shooting investigation
The 3-day-old infant who had been missing since noon Tuesday has been found safe.
3-day-old infant found safe following AMBER alert, ASP says
The holiday season is just around the corner, but one porch pirate struck on Halloween.
Resident warns of porch pirates ahead of holiday season