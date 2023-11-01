Children’s advocates working to raise money

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An event next week looks to raise money for CASA advocates in the area.

Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as CASA, for the Third Judicial District, will be hosting its inaugural “Champions for Kids Gala” on Nov. 7 at James Ranch in Pocahontas.

Third Judicial District CASA Board of Directors Member Rachel Koons explained the non-profit came up with the idea of a gala after discovering a portion of its grant funding was going to be cut.

“With some recent grant funding cuts, we needed a sustainability plan. The board got together and we’ve created this incredible gala,” Koons said.

Koons stressed that those interested in attending the event need to buy their tickets sooner rather than later.

“We’re almost sold out. We’re really excited. We have a few tickets left and we have information on our website,” Koons added.

For more information on the event, visit the organization’s website.

