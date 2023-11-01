Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Children’s advocates working to raise money

Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as CASA, for the Third Judicial District, will be...
Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as CASA, for the Third Judicial District, will be hosting its inaugural “Champions for Kids Gala” on Nov. 7 at James Ranch in Pocahontas.(Third Judicial District CASA)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An event next week looks to raise money for CASA advocates in the area.

Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as CASA, for the Third Judicial District, will be hosting its inaugural “Champions for Kids Gala” on Nov. 7 at James Ranch in Pocahontas.

Third Judicial District CASA Board of Directors Member Rachel Koons explained the non-profit came up with the idea of a gala after discovering a portion of its grant funding was going to be cut.

“With some recent grant funding cuts, we needed a sustainability plan. The board got together and we’ve created this incredible gala,” Koons said.

Koons stressed that those interested in attending the event need to buy their tickets sooner rather than later.

“We’re almost sold out. We’re really excited. We have a few tickets left and we have information on our website,” Koons added.

For more information on the event, visit the organization’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3-day-old infant who had been missing since noon Tuesday has been found safe.
3-day-old infant found safe following AMBER alert, ASP says
Police arrested 33-year-old Kyle Rece of Leachville on suspicion of attempted murder.
Leachville man accused of attacking woman with hammer
Crews in Paragould are responding to a power outage that has impacted a major part of the city.
Power restored to portion of Paragould
K8's Chris Carter investigates 'Hidden Haunts' around Region 8.
HIDDEN HAUNTS (FULL EPISODE): Spirits, Secrets, and the Supernatural in Randolph County
The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating after a person was hurt during a potential...
Police investigate possible gang-related attack

Latest News

The courts are now composed of new material that Trumann Mayor Jay Paul Woods said is easier on...
Tennis courts opened and resurfaced
The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) will conduct a public involvement meeting...
Public invited to weigh in on proposed Hwy. 91 widening
A Jonesboro dentist will be providing free dental care to 20 or more veterans on Nov. 3.
Jonesboro dentists to provide free dental care to veterans
A look at a bigger dog wearing a jacket in cold temperatures which vets say could help prevent...
How to make sure your pets are comfortable in colder temperatures