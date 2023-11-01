City of Bay clears officer of any wrongdoing for incident that led to man’s death

BAY, Ark. (KAIT8) – A Bay police officer under investigation for his involvement in an incident that killed a man driving a side-by-side has been cleared by his department of any wrongdoing.

Officer Christopher Shull was placed on paid leave in Oct. 2023 after he admitted on police radio traffic that he hit a side-by-side driven by Steven Kyle McMasters, killing him.

The incident led the Arkansas State Police to investigate.

According to the Second Judicial Prosecutor, the investigation is still underway, and her office will review the case file when ASP completes the investigation.

Bay Police Chief Keith Milam told K8 News on Nov. 1 that Shull was notified of the city’s decision, but Schull remains on paid leave.

Schull has been disciplined for his actions in uniform while employed by the Jonesboro Police Department.

Records obtained by K8 News from the Jonesboro Police Department show the department fired Shull in May 2022 for violation of department policy.

The incident near Bay City Hall, on a Saturday night just after 11, has raised questions.

It began when Shull reported to dispatch that he was “in pursuit of a side-by-side” driven by Steven Kyle McMasters, claiming it may have been stolen.

The family of McMasters has sought legal counsel, disputing Shull’s claim the side-by-side was stolen and belonged to the family.

Shull is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Bay Police Chief Keith Milam would not comment on whether he knew of Shull’s past when the department hired him.

Funeral services for McMasters were held Nov. 1.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.