Couple accused of animal cruelty

According to court documents, 25-year-old Jackson Baird (left) and 24-year-old Madison Baird are each charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat or equine, a Class D felony.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould couple faces animal cruelty charges after police said they abandoned several pets in a home.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Jackson Baird and 24-year-old Madison Baird are each charged with one count of felony aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat, or equine.

On Oct. 27, the couple’s landlord reported finding “multiple malnourished animals” in his rental home when he went to evict the couple for failing to pay rent, the affidavit stated.

When officers arrived, they reported finding the home “in complete disarray and covered in animal feces.”

According to the affidavit, one of the dogs was “extremely malnourished and locked in a kennel with no food or water. When removed from the kennel, the dog was unable to stand and urinated on itself.”

Neighbors reportedly told investigators the Bairds “were only around once a week or so and didn’t stay very often.”

During a Mirandized interview a few days later, Jackson Baird told investigators “he and his ex-wife were aware of the animal’s condition and that he should have handled things differently, but he got in over his head and didn’t have the money to help the animal further,” the affidavit stated.

During a separate interview, Madison Baird reportedly told Detective Lieutenant Robert Sexton “she knew of the dog’s condition, but that the animal did not belong to her.”

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge the pair and set each of their bonds at $10,000 cash-only.

