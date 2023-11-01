Football Friday Night
Crash blocks traffic on Lawrence County highway

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on...
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on U.S. Highway 67 about 1.6 miles northwest of State Highway 34.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are on the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Walnut Ridge.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on U.S. Highway 67 about 1.6 miles northwest of State Highway 34.

The total number of vehicles involved is unknown and no injuries have been reported at this time.

ARDOT said all lanes of traffic are blocked. Drivers will need to find an alternate route as crews work to clear the scene.

