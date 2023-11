JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash in Jonesboro.

The crash happened on Parker Road west of Walmart just before 5:30 p.m.

Jonesboro police told K8 News Reporter Alejandra Hernández that the vehicle malfunctioned causing the car to wobble and the driver to lose control.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Just a one vehicle accident.

A vehicle malfunction cause the car to wobble and the driver lost control.

The driver of the car is ok, no injuries reported. — Alejandra Hernández (@AleHernandezTV) November 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.