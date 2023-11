JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews were at the scene of a structure fire in Jonesboro.

Dispatch said the fire was at a shop building in the 5400 block of East Nettleton Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Dispatch said the intersection of Nettleton and Industrial Drive was closed as crews handled the scene.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

