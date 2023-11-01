Football Friday Night
Dentist shares tips following Halloween candy craze

By Jace Passmore
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trick-or-treaters of all ages packed the streets Tuesday to get their hands on as many sweet treats as possible, but in the weeks and months following Halloween, it can be a fairly busy time for dentists.

It is best to pay extra attention to brushing and flossing habits if your child has braces or a crown, as those sticky candies can cause some big problems.

“A lot of kids have those small metal caps and kids. They have those on their back and sometimes their front teeth. After Halloween, sticky stuff can pull those off,” said Dr. Corey Haugey from Trumann Family Dental.

Dr. Corey Haugey has worked with Trumann Family Dental for years and said hard candy is a huge couplet of dentist visits following the candy craze. In some cases, it’s the next day.

“Trying to crunch that down chipped teeth or broken teeth, it is primarily kids but we see adults break their teeth on those candies too,” said Haugey.

Some tricking-or-treating-aged children may not be a fan of the dentist, so some chipped teeth or a loose cap could be hidden from the parents.

Haugey said to make sure to keep a close eye on brushing and flossing habits for the next few weeks to prevent something simple from turning into a more severe.

“Going from needing something simple like a crown which is cheaper and less evasive to possibly needing a root canal or something like that.”, said Haugey.

