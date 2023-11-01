Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

DiGiorno serving up Thanksgiving pizza

This year, your guests can gobble up DiGiorno’s first-ever Thanksgiving pizza.
This year, your guests can gobble up DiGiorno’s first-ever Thanksgiving pizza.(PRNewswire)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - No need to wake up early Thanksgiving morning to cook your family a turkey with all the fixings. Just pop a pizza in the oven.

This year, your guests can gobble up DiGiorno’s first-ever Thanksgiving pizza.

The culinary concoction features classic turkey, creamy gravy sauce, diced sweet potatoes, green beans and cranberries on a Detroit-style crust topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and crispy onion topping.

“From Friendsgiving parties to Turkey Day tables, we’re thrilled to provide a bold new way to appreciate the traditional Thanksgiving spread,” said Kimberly Holowiak, senior brand manager for DiGiorno.

A limited number of Thanksgiving pizzas will be available for sale online every Wednesday, starting Nov. 1, at https://shopdigiorno.goodnes.com/collections/thanksgiving-pizza on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3-day-old infant who had been missing since noon Tuesday has been found safe.
3-day-old infant found safe following AMBER alert, ASP says
Police arrested 33-year-old Kyle Rece of Leachville on suspicion of attempted murder.
Leachville man accused of attacking woman with hammer
Crews in Paragould are responding to a power outage that has impacted a major part of the city.
Power restored to portion of Paragould
K8's Chris Carter investigates 'Hidden Haunts' around Region 8.
HIDDEN HAUNTS (FULL EPISODE): Spirits, Secrets, and the Supernatural in Randolph County
A vehicle fire has blocked traffic on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.
Vehicle fire shuts down Interstate 55

Latest News

Sweet news for lovers of all things chocolatey and delicious.
Candy Craze returning to Jonesboro
According to the company, this will be Big Whiskey’s ninth location in Missouri, with plans to...
New Poplar Bluff restaurant to host grand opening
Batesville business starts food fund for those in need
Business creates fund to help feed people in need
From Region 8 News - Midday
Midday Interview: Downtown BBQ Festival