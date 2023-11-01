DiGiorno serving up Thanksgiving pizza

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - No need to wake up early Thanksgiving morning to cook your family a turkey with all the fixings. Just pop a pizza in the oven.

This year, your guests can gobble up DiGiorno’s first-ever Thanksgiving pizza.

The culinary concoction features classic turkey, creamy gravy sauce, diced sweet potatoes, green beans and cranberries on a Detroit-style crust topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and crispy onion topping.

“From Friendsgiving parties to Turkey Day tables, we’re thrilled to provide a bold new way to appreciate the traditional Thanksgiving spread,” said Kimberly Holowiak, senior brand manager for DiGiorno.

A limited number of Thanksgiving pizzas will be available for sale online every Wednesday, starting Nov. 1, at https://shopdigiorno.goodnes.com/collections/thanksgiving-pizza on a first-come, first-served basis.

