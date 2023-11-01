Ex-MPD officer charged with Tyre Nichols’ murder to plead guilty in federal court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Desmond Mills, one of five former Mermphis police officers charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols, will change his plea to guilty in federal court on Thursday, according to his attorney.

Demetrius Haley, Emmett Martin III, Justin Smith, Tadarius Bean and Mills all face second-degree murder amongst other charges. In September, they were all indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts:

Deprivation of rights under color of law: Excessive force and failure to intervene

Deprivation of rights under color of law: Deliberate indifference

Conspiracy to witness-tamper

Obstruction of justice: witness-tampering

Mills’ attorney Blake Ballin confirmed his client plans to change his plea from not guilty to guilty in the federal case Thursday morning.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.