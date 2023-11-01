Hazen police chief to be featured on On Patrol: Live
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HAZEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Police Chief Bradley Taylor with the Hazen Police Department will be featured in an episode of On Patrol: Live.
The TV show, currently consisting of two seasons, is a live series following the life of law enforcement officers on patrol across the country live and in real-time.
Chief Taylor’s televised shift will begin Friday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.
HPD first debuted on OPL in June 2023 for OPL’s 100th broadcast.
