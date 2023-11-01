Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Hazen police chief to be featured on On Patrol: Live

Police Chief Bradley Taylor with the Hazen Police Department will be featured in an episode of...
Police Chief Bradley Taylor with the Hazen Police Department will be featured in an episode of On Patrol: Live.(On Patrol: Live)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Police Chief Bradley Taylor with the Hazen Police Department will be featured in an episode of On Patrol: Live.

The TV show, currently consisting of two seasons, is a live series following the life of law enforcement officers on patrol across the country live and in real-time.

Chief Taylor’s televised shift will begin Friday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.

HPD first debuted on OPL in June 2023 for OPL’s 100th broadcast.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Highway 18 in Mississippi County remained closed Tuesday morning after more than 100 bales of...
Highway open after closure due to burning cotton bales
A Crittenden County man died Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle.
Pedestrian struck and killed
Crews responded to a house fire in Jonesboro Monday evening.
Homeless individual escaping cold in vacant home starts house fire
Police arrested 33-year-old Kyle Rece of Leachville on suspicion of attempted murder.
Leachville man accused of attacking woman with hammer

Latest News

According to content partner KARK, ARDOT’s Winter Weather Strike Team executed a statewide...
ARDOT preparing for winter weather
Police responded to a call at Nettleton Public Schools Monday after one student said they heard...
Students worried about Halloween costumes prompts school shooting investigation
The 3-day-old infant who had been missing since noon Tuesday has been found safe.
3-day-old infant found safe following AMBER alert, ASP says
The holiday season is just around the corner, but one porch pirate struck on Halloween.
Resident warns of porch pirates ahead of holiday season
A Jonesboro dentist will be providing free dental care to 20 or more veterans on Nov. 3.
Jonesboro dentists to provide free dental care to veterans