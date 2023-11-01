Hazen police chief to be featured on On Patrol: Live

HAZEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Police Chief Bradley Taylor with the Hazen Police Department will be featured in an episode of On Patrol: Live.

The TV show, currently consisting of two seasons, is a live series following the life of law enforcement officers on patrol across the country live and in real-time.

Hold onto your begonias! You may have heard, Chief Bradley Taylor of @hazenpolice will be in the OPL studio this weekend, starting with First Shift on Friday at 8pm ET. Send your questions for him to OfficialOPLive@Reelz.com #ChiefTaylor #OPLive #OPNation #REELZ pic.twitter.com/2zwBfLeCP1 — On Patrol: Live (@OfficialOPLive) October 31, 2023

Chief Taylor’s televised shift will begin Friday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.

HPD first debuted on OPL in June 2023 for OPL’s 100th broadcast.

