Jonesboro dentists to provide free dental care to veterans

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro dentists will be providing free dental care for veterans.

According to a news release, dentists across Arkansas have donated their clinics for Operation Stand Down on Friday, Nov. 3.

Approximately 175 Arkansas veterans are expected to receive free dental care during the event.

Dr. Troy Bartels said he is donating his clinic in Jonesboro for the day. The release said he will be joined by another local dentist to volunteer their expertise.

The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 811 Windover Road, Suite B.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.