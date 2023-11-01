Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Jonesboro dentists to provide free dental care to veterans

A Jonesboro dentist will be providing free dental care to 20 or more veterans on Nov. 3.
A Jonesboro dentist will be providing free dental care to 20 or more veterans on Nov. 3.(Pablo)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro dentists will be providing free dental care for veterans.

According to a news release, dentists across Arkansas have donated their clinics for Operation Stand Down on Friday, Nov. 3.

Approximately 175 Arkansas veterans are expected to receive free dental care during the event.

Dr. Troy Bartels said he is donating his clinic in Jonesboro for the day. The release said he will be joined by another local dentist to volunteer their expertise.

The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 811 Windover Road, Suite B.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Highway 18 in Mississippi County remained closed Tuesday morning after more than 100 bales of...
Highway open after closure due to burning cotton bales
A Crittenden County man died Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle.
Pedestrian struck and killed
Crews responded to a house fire in Jonesboro Monday evening.
Homeless individual escaping cold in vacant home starts house fire
Police arrested 33-year-old Kyle Rece of Leachville on suspicion of attempted murder.
Leachville man accused of attacking woman with hammer

Latest News

A look at a bigger dog wearing a jacket in cold temperatures which vets say could help prevent...
How to make sure your pets are comfortable in colder temperatures
Over 100 bales of cotton caught fire in Mississippi county on Monday, leading to road closures...
Cotton bales catch fire via spontaneous combustion, how and why
a look at two last minute shoppers looking for the perfect Halloween costume.
People buying last-minute costumes prepare for Halloween
Police officers, firefighters, farmers, and several other workers in Greene County drove around...
Young community helpers treated to parade