Law enforcement expects rise in fraud ahead of holiday season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the holidays right around the corner, law enforcement wants you to be on the lookout as petty crimes are set to increase.

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department said the two things they see the most are car break-ins and fraud.

Justin Rolland, the chief deputy with the sheriff’s department, said phone scams are stealing people’s credit card information, causing many problems.

“I have never seen anything like the way that these suspects are committing this fraud, and the method they do it, and technology is a lot to blame for that they now have the means,” Rolland said.

Rolland stressed never to give credit card information or any other personal information over the phone.

He warns scammers will be out in full force this holiday season.

