Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Law enforcement expects rise in fraud ahead of holiday season

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the holidays right around the corner, law enforcement wants you to be on the lookout as petty crimes are set to increase.

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department said the two things they see the most are car break-ins and fraud.

Justin Rolland, the chief deputy with the sheriff’s department, said phone scams are stealing people’s credit card information, causing many problems.

“I have never seen anything like the way that these suspects are committing this fraud, and the method they do it, and technology is a lot to blame for that they now have the means,” Rolland said.

Rolland stressed never to give credit card information or any other personal information over the phone.

He warns scammers will be out in full force this holiday season.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3-day-old infant who had been missing since noon Tuesday has been found safe.
3-day-old infant found safe following AMBER alert, ASP says
Police arrested 33-year-old Kyle Rece of Leachville on suspicion of attempted murder.
Leachville man accused of attacking woman with hammer
Crews in Paragould are responding to a power outage that has impacted a major part of the city.
Power restored to portion of Paragould
K8's Chris Carter investigates 'Hidden Haunts' around Region 8.
HIDDEN HAUNTS (FULL EPISODE): Spirits, Secrets, and the Supernatural in Randolph County
The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating after a person was hurt during a potential...
Police investigate possible gang-related attack

Latest News

Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as CASA, for the Third Judicial District, will be...
Children’s advocates working to raise money
The department will make the change to 12-hour shift to get more deputies on the road.
Sheriff’s Department makes move to 12-hour shifts
Electrical Aerospace Company Beta Technologies announced it had selected Walnut Ridge as a...
Northeast Arkansas airport to install electric plane charger
It is best to pay extra attention to brushing and flossing habits if your child has braces or a...
Dentist shares tips following Halloween candy craze