Man shot, killed in West Memphis(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
West Memphis, Ark. (WMC) - The West Memphis Police department is investigating a shooting which killed a 19-year-old on Halloween night.

The shooting happened on East Broadway off N. Missouri Street after 7:00 p.m.

Investigators say the man, identified as T’Kai Gardner, died after first responders got to the scene and performed life saving measures.

West Memphis Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

