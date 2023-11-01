Man who assaulted school employees sentenced

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a Bono man to four months in jail for attacking three Westside Consolidated School employees.

According to court documents, 54-year-old David Edward McFall pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree battery.

Circuit Judge Chris Thyer sentenced McFall to 120 days in the Craighead County Detention Center with credit for one day served. The judge also sentenced McFall to 60 months’ probation.

As part of his plea deal, McFall will also have to complete anger management classes and pay all court costs and fees.

According to court documents, McFall went to Westside High School on Nov. 18, 2022, “to talk with an employee.”

When he was confronted for not checking in at the office, sheriff’s investigators said McFall hit three school employees, causing minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.