Memphis Zoo announces dates for Zoo Lights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is gearing up for the holiday season with Truist Zoo Lights.

Zoo lights will begin on November 24 through January 6 from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

The iconic Light Tunnel will once again brighten up the night with vibrant colors, while Magic Mr. Nick will dazzle guests with exciting performances. Add even more magic with the Gingerbread Forest, the beautiful Chinese lanterns, Alice’s Tea Party, and much more.

Attendees will be able to lace up their skates and spin on the rink.

Members can enjoy the event for $14 per person, while non-members can join in the holiday fun for $19 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

