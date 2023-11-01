Missouri hunters harvest over 2,200 birds during fall firearms turkey season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - According to preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation, hunters checked 2,219 turkeys during Missouri’s fall firearms turkey season.

Fall firearms turkey season ran during the entire month of October. The Heartland county that harvested the most was Perry County with a total 34 birds harvested. For current fall firearms turkey harvest results by county, you can go to the MDC website.

This year’s harvest is just short of 400 more birds than 2022′s fall firearms season. In 2022, hunters harvested 1,844 birds during the fall firearms turkey season.

Fall archery turkey hunting continues until November 10. It will then resume from November 22 to January 15, 2024. For more information about fall turkey hunting, you can go to the MDC website.

