Mo. Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule takes effect Nov. 1

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule, designed to help customers with heat-related utility bills, begins Wednesday.

According to the commission, the rule will be in effect starting November 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024. It has been a part of the commission’s rules and regulations since 1977.

The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under the Mo. PSC’s jurisdiction that provide heat-related service.

This rule prohibits the disconnection of heat-related service when the temperature is predicted to drop below 32 degrees during the following 24 hour period. It also provides more lenient payment terms permitting reconnection of service for natural gas and/or electric customers.

The commission says the rule allows customers to budget payments over 12 months and requires that customers be notified by mail 10 days before the date the utility intends to shut off service; an attempt be made to contact the customer within 96 hours before the shut off; an attempt be made to contact the customer right before the shut off; and that notice is left at the home when service has been shut off.

Additionally, the Cold Weather Rule requires the customer be notified of possible financial help in paying the utility bill, and allows for the reconnection of service for less than the full amount owed.

A customer may register with the utility if they are 65 years of age or older, disabled to the extent that they have filed with the utility a form submitted by a medical physician attesting that their household must have natural gas or electric utility service provided in the home to maintain life or health, or they have obtained a formal award letter issued from the federal government of disability benefits.

If a customer is faced with a heat-related utility bill that cannot be paid in full, it is important to:

1) Contact the utility company.

2) State an inability to pay the bill in full.

3) Provide monthly or annual income information.

4) Make a minimum payment.

5) Enter into a payment agreement.

For more information, visit www.psc.mo.gov or call the Commission’s Consumer Services hotline at 1-800-392-4211.

