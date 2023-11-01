Football Friday Night
Northeast Arkansas airport to install electric plane charger

Electrical Aerospace Company Beta Technologies announced it had selected Walnut Ridge as a location for its electric plane charger.(BETA Technologies)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - New technology is set to be installed at an airport in Northeast Arkansas.

Along with airplanes, EV technology is taking off at the Walnut Ridge Airport.

Electrical Aerospace Company Beta Technologies announced it had selected Walnut Ridge as a location for its electric plane charger.

“They’ll be putting an electric charging station here for their electric and hybrid planes. The charging will be interchangeable for whoever makes an electric plane,” Airport Manager Stacy Hoggard said.

Beta Technologies has been working on a fully electric cargo plane, but like all planes, it must refuel or recharge somewhere.

“There is a lot on the East Coast, but the only other charging station in the state is in Bentonville,” Hoggard explained.

The charger will be the tenth installed in the country, according to the company’s website, but it plans to have 150 online in the United States by 2025.

Walnut Ridge was selected over other airports in the region due to its location and its FEMA Disaster Airport Designation.

“If there should be a natural disaster, our airport is one of the locations in a six-state area that can be used for relief supplies,” Hoggard said.

Mayor Charles Snapp said this is a big step for the area.

“We can cover a lot of ground for distribution, safety points for product, medical, emergencies. Why not here?” Snapp said.

Snapp added Beta Technologies will be paying for the installation of the charger and will not cost the taxpayers any money.

“It’s costing the taxpayers absolutely nothing in Walnut Ridge and Lawrence County. In fact, it will generate some revenue for the airport,” Snapp said.

In addition to charging planes, the charger will also house plug-ups for gas engine planes, as well as electric car chargers.

Work is expected to begin on the charger soon and shouldn’t take long to finish, but it could take some time for Beta Technologies to land its electric plane in Walnut Ridge.

