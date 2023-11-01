Nov. 1: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We turn the calendar to November, and it’s a cold start!

We are waking up to temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Under sunny skies, we will still struggle to warm us.

I’m going with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

The wind should not be much of a factor.

We will gradually warm up through the end of the week and into the weekend.

The weekend looks pretty nice, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Our next rain chance does not come in until next week, and there are still many questions about timing and amount.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Police investigate a homicide they said happened Halloween night.

It’s the season of giving and stealing—tips from police to avoid being victims of porch pirates.

High demands for guns and ammo mean more supply problems.

From former President Donald Trump to a school board member and how social media plays a role in politics.

The U.S. Supreme Court will look at how the First Amendment applies in today’s world.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

