Police investigate possible gang-related attack

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating after a person was hurt during a potential gang-related incident.

According to the incident report, the victim arrived at the police department on Monday, Oct. 30 to report that he had been attacked.

The report said the victim was “jumped and pistol-whipped by ‘blood’ gang members.”

The victim’s injuries were listed as loss of teeth, severe laceration, and unconsciousness.

Jonesboro police have not identified the suspect(s), and no arrests were listed in the incident report.

