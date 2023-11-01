Football Friday Night
Public invited to weigh in on proposed Hwy. 91 widening

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release)- The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) will conduct a public involvement meeting from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in Jonesboro, to discuss the proposed widening of Highway 91 from Highway 349 to Interstate 555.

The meeting will be held in the library/media center at Westside High School, 1630 Hwy. 91 West.

Information about the project will be available beginning Thursday, Nov. 4.

Submit online comment forms to environmentalpimeetings@ardot.gov. or print the form and mail it to Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209.

Comments will be accepted through 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23.

