Resident warns of porch pirates ahead of holiday season

The holiday season is just around the corner, but one porch pirate struck on Halloween.(Doug Cousins)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The holiday season is just around the corner, but one porch pirate struck on Halloween.

Doug Cousins caught the moment a thief walked up to his porch and took a package that was delivered earlier in the day.

“Infuriating, especially cause it’s close to Christmas. They’re starting early,” he said.

Sergeant Rodney Smith with the Jonesboro Police Department said porch pirates will be on the prowl soon with the holiday season coming up.

“We start seeing more packages being delivered and more packages are sitting out, so it makes it an easy target.”

Porch piracy cost Americans nearly 20 billion dollars last year, according to CBNC.

But for Cousins, it’s not just that someone stole his packages.

“Ticks me to see that, invade my space at 11 o’clock in the daytime, too,” he said.

Online sales were boosted after the pandemic, which gives thieves more porches to strike.

But homeowners can have an important tool in their arsenal to help police catch those thieves, security cameras.

“A time frame, if we don’t know when it happened, if they have any time of video, security system, possibly neighbors that saw something, can give us a vehicle description,” said Smith.

Cousins said he let his neighbors know of the thefts so that they know that someone is taking packages in their neighborhood.

Jonesboro Police also has tips to keep the packages on your porch, not a thief’s hand.

“If they know they’re not going to be at home, have it delivered somewhere they’re going to be someone, or you can require a signature to make sure it gets to a person,” he said.

Jonesboro Police also said some of these delivery companies will also offer to keep your packages at their distribution centers, keeping them off porches and off a porch pirate’s hand.

