Sheriff’s Department makes move to 12-hour shifts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People in Craighead County will start to see more law enforcement out and about as the sheriff’s department makes the switch to have their deputies work longer shifts.

This has been something in the works for some time as the deputies at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department switch from an 8-hour shift to a 12-hour shift.

“We have been working on this change for the last 6 months we have been evaluating the pros and the cons and everything that we have looked at has been positive,” Justin Rolland said.

Commonly known as The Pitman Schedule, officers work 12-hour shifts on a rotating basis. One of the risks is burnout.

Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said that was their biggest concern when deciding to make the change.

“Yeah, we weighed into that pretty heavily, so with a 12-hour shift basically what you are going to do is provide more breaks,” Rolland said.

The biggest reason why many other departments have moved this way is the department can strengthen each shift.

Rolland said when you have three 8-hour shifts you are spread thin, and this will bolster their coverage.

“You are strengthening that particular shift by about 2 maybe 3 deputies so therefore not only do you have the wider coverage you have more duties on the road that does allow for maybe a longer break,” Rolland said.

A study conducted in 2019 by the Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute did trials of the shifts at the Conway Police Department.

The big two results that came out of it were that only 6% reported being very tired and 100% wanted to continue the 12-hour shift.

Rolland said with their busiest time of year coming up, they want to have more officers out and about.

“It is the busier time of year where we feel like we have an uptick in different varieties of crime so yeah that is a very true statement,” Rolland said.

