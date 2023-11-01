Football Friday Night
Suspect arrested after man killed in West Memphis

Man shot, killed in West Memphis
Man shot, killed in West Memphis
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:29 AM CDT
West Memphis, Ark. (WMC) - The West Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 19-year-old on Halloween night.

Detectives arrested Joshua Millen, 18, a day later.

The shooting happened on East Broadway off N. Missouri Street after 7:00 p.m. at Citgo gas station.

Investigators say the man, identified as T’Kai Gardner, died after first responders got to the scene and performed life-saving measures.

