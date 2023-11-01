Tennis courts opened and resurfaced

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The newly resurfaced tennis courts in Trumann are ready for players.

The courts are now composed of new material that Trumann Mayor Jay Paul Woods said is easier on the knees.

Woods said he had hoped to get the courts ready for the summer, but due to a few bumps in the road, the project took a bit longer.

The main goal of the resurfacing was to keep the local players in Trumann rather than having them travel elsewhere.

“Giving the community something else to do so they don’t go to Memphis or Jonesboro to play. They can play tennis here, they can play pickleball here too,” said Woods.

To avoid any type of vandalism and to protect the players that use the court, the city will be adding cameras to the area.

“We have to get the fence up on each end and the cameras up, but it’s playable now so if someone wants to tennis or pickleball out there,” said Woods.

With winter right around the corner, players will move to indoor courts at the Trumann Rec Center. Woods said the city will use the winter to install cameras, new LED lights, and repair the fence that surrounds the courts.

