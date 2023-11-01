Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Two injured in Poplar Bluff attempted home invasion

Two shot in Poplar Bluff attempted home invasion; suspects at large
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were shot in an early morning attempted home invasion in Poplar Bluff.

Around 4:09 a.m. on November 1, officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to a report of an attempted home invasion robbery at a house in the 100 block of West Lexington Avenue.

According to Lieutenant Josh Stewart, victims said two or three people dressed in dark clothing tried to force entry through the front door of the home. They then fired several shots through the door before fleeing the scene.

Two victims sustained moderate injuries and were transported by ambulance to the emergency room. One was taken to St. Louis for their injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Danny Hicks at the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3-day-old infant who had been missing since noon Tuesday has been found safe.
3-day-old infant found safe following AMBER alert, ASP says
Police arrested 33-year-old Kyle Rece of Leachville on suspicion of attempted murder.
Leachville man accused of attacking woman with hammer
The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating after a person was hurt during a potential...
Police investigate possible gang-related attack
Crews in Paragould are responding to a power outage that has impacted a major part of the city.
Power restored to portion of Paragould
K8's Chris Carter investigates 'Hidden Haunts' around Region 8.
HIDDEN HAUNTS (FULL EPISODE): Spirits, Secrets, and the Supernatural in Randolph County

Latest News

Right now there are almost 200 cameras watching the campuses and the district intends to add...
School district to upgrade command center for enhanced safety
According to a news release, Paragould, Light, Water, and Cable (PLWC) will being serving...
Utility provider undergoes rebranding
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on...
Highway reopens following 18-wheeler crash
The crash happened on Parker Road west of Walmart just before 5:30 p.m.
Crews respond to single-vehicle crash
Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as CASA, for the Third Judicial District, will be...
Children’s advocates working to raise money