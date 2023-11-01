Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Watch Red Wolves Live Basketball Preseason Special tonight on KAIT

Watch the Arkansas State men's and women's basketball preview Wednesday at 10:15pm on KAIT.
Watch the Arkansas State men's and women's basketball preview Wednesday at 10:15pm on KAIT.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s plenty of anticipation for Arkansas State basketball in 2023-24. The men’s squad features a new head coach, pace and trifectas, and several Natural State standouts. The women’s squad is headlined by a NEA native, several returners, and momentum after a strong end to the 2022-23 campaign.

Get ready for tipoff with the Red Wolves Live Basketball Preseason Special. We’ll spotlight several storylines for the scarlet and black. You’ll see features on new head coach Bryan Hodgson, All-SBC guard Caleb Fields and All-SBC guard Izzy Higginbottom.

Plus we’ll profile a unique headline in hoops: A-State women’s head coach Destinee Rogers is coaching her younger sister Wynter.

Watch the Red Wolves Live Basketball Preseason Special Wednesday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the K8 News app.

Catch more preseason thoughts from the pack in the playlist above.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3-day-old infant who had been missing since noon Tuesday has been found safe.
3-day-old infant found safe following AMBER alert, ASP says
Police arrested 33-year-old Kyle Rece of Leachville on suspicion of attempted murder.
Leachville man accused of attacking woman with hammer
Crews in Paragould are responding to a power outage that has impacted a major part of the city.
Power restored to portion of Paragould
K8's Chris Carter investigates 'Hidden Haunts' around Region 8.
HIDDEN HAUNTS (FULL EPISODE): Spirits, Secrets, and the Supernatural in Randolph County
A vehicle fire has blocked traffic on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.
Vehicle fire shuts down Interstate 55

Latest News

Red Wolves Raw: Izzy Higginbottom previews 2023-24 women's basketball
Red Wolves Raw: Melodie Kapinga, Lauryn Pendleton, Mailyn Wilkerson, Wynter Rogers 10/23/23
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers previews 2023-24 women's basketball
Jonesboro High alum Bella Cothern is a sophomore swimmer at Arkansas.
JHS alum Bella Cothern named SEC Swimmer of the Week