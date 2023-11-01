Watch Red Wolves Live Basketball Preseason Special tonight on KAIT

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s plenty of anticipation for Arkansas State basketball in 2023-24. The men’s squad features a new head coach, pace and trifectas, and several Natural State standouts. The women’s squad is headlined by a NEA native, several returners, and momentum after a strong end to the 2022-23 campaign.

Get ready for tipoff with the Red Wolves Live Basketball Preseason Special. We’ll spotlight several storylines for the scarlet and black. You’ll see features on new head coach Bryan Hodgson, All-SBC guard Caleb Fields and All-SBC guard Izzy Higginbottom.

Plus we’ll profile a unique headline in hoops: A-State women’s head coach Destinee Rogers is coaching her younger sister Wynter.

Watch the Red Wolves Live Basketball Preseason Special Wednesday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the K8 News app.

Catch more preseason thoughts from the pack in the playlist above.

