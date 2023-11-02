2-vehicle crash stalls traffic on Hwy. 18
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning shut down eastbound traffic in Lake City.
Jonesboro-Craighead E-911 reported the crash at 7:44 a.m. in the 2000 block of Highway 18 in front of Riverside High School.
According to the news release, the crash involved a semi and a box truck.
The eastbound lanes of traffic are blocked.
Motorists should expect delays and yield to emergency vehicles.
