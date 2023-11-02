Arkansas man sues U.S. government to save family in Gaza

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A Little Rock man is suing the federal government in an attempt to get his wife and two young children out of Gaza.

Ramiz Younis told our content partner KARK that his family was in Gaza City when the attack happened. They fled south to Rafah and attempted to exit Gaza through the Egyptian border seven times.

While his family was visiting relatives in Palestine, Younis was in Little Rock. Their trip was supposed to end in mid-October.

“They’ve been trapped in a situation called war. It’s not a war. It’s basically a blood bath. It’s a massacre,” Younis said. “My biggest fear of course is getting the bad news which I am expecting every moment.”

Younis’ attorneys state in the lawsuit that the U.S. Government should make Americans abroad their top priority.

The State Department said it will take many days for about 1,000 American citizens and their families to get through the border along with other nationalities.

