Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Blytheville holds Tuskegee Airmen exhibit

From Region 8 News at Six
By Jace Passmore
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - This weekend, the Tuskegee Airmen exhibit will be in Blytheville.

This honors the African-American fighter pilots who served in World War II. Executing missions all over the world, including bomber escorts in Germany during the heart of the war.

“They became the long-range escorts for bombers when the tide of the war started to turn and the allies were able to take the war back to the aggressors,” said Chris Allen who has toured with Tuskegee Airmen exhibit for 10 months this year.

Due to segregation being so deeply rooted in the armed forces during World War 2, the airmen on the bombing squads that the Tuskegee escorted home safely would not eat with them.

Despite this challenge, the Tuskegee Airmen were some of the most talented pilots in the Air Force. Taking down enemy jets that were more advanced than their P-51s.

“They were some of the first to encounter the German jet fighters, the M262s, and were so good at what they did with just these pistons engine airplanes. The Airmen came home after shooting two of them down.”

There were 12 Arkansans that played a vital role in the squad. Tuskegee were not just pilots but branched out to other fields that played huge roles in turning point battles during the war.

“There was a metrological or weather predicting until out Tuskegee which was Airmen that helped predict the weather for the D-Day invasion,” said Allen.

Allen said the success of the Tuskegee Airmen showed that African-American fighter pilots were just as good as everyone else, setting the stage for the armed forces to ban segregation in 1947.

“Races being separated was so deeply tied into our culture, the integration of those races to get us to where we are today, 80 years later. It began with the success of units like the airman,” said Allen.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3-day-old infant who had been missing since noon Tuesday has been found safe.
3-day-old infant found safe following AMBER alert, ASP says
Officer Christopher Shull
City of Bay clears officer of any wrongdoing for incident that led to man’s death
A judge sentenced David Edward McFall of Bono man to four months in jail for attacking three...
Man who assaulted school employees sentenced
The crash happened on Parker Road west of Walmart just before 5:30 p.m.
Crews respond to single-vehicle crash
Dispatch said the fire was at a shop building in the 5400 block of East Nettleton Avenue on...
Crews respond to structure fire

Latest News

The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Access Medical Clinic’s new...
Medical provider cuts ribbon on new Batesville clinic
The route will travel west of the county’s Dave Donaldson Wildlife Management Area and through...
Future I-57 to affect hundreds of acres of farmer’s land
Missouri Department of Corrections Director Anne Precythe will be stepping down from the...
Director, deputy director of Missouri’s prison system to step down
The skull was found right on the banks of the St. Francis River near Marked Tree.
Investigators take major step forward in 20-year-old cold case