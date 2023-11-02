Blytheville holds Tuskegee Airmen exhibit

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - This weekend, the Tuskegee Airmen exhibit will be in Blytheville.

This honors the African-American fighter pilots who served in World War II. Executing missions all over the world, including bomber escorts in Germany during the heart of the war.

“They became the long-range escorts for bombers when the tide of the war started to turn and the allies were able to take the war back to the aggressors,” said Chris Allen who has toured with Tuskegee Airmen exhibit for 10 months this year.

Due to segregation being so deeply rooted in the armed forces during World War 2, the airmen on the bombing squads that the Tuskegee escorted home safely would not eat with them.

Despite this challenge, the Tuskegee Airmen were some of the most talented pilots in the Air Force. Taking down enemy jets that were more advanced than their P-51s.

“They were some of the first to encounter the German jet fighters, the M262s, and were so good at what they did with just these pistons engine airplanes. The Airmen came home after shooting two of them down.”

There were 12 Arkansans that played a vital role in the squad. Tuskegee were not just pilots but branched out to other fields that played huge roles in turning point battles during the war.

“There was a metrological or weather predicting until out Tuskegee which was Airmen that helped predict the weather for the D-Day invasion,” said Allen.

Allen said the success of the Tuskegee Airmen showed that African-American fighter pilots were just as good as everyone else, setting the stage for the armed forces to ban segregation in 1947.

“Races being separated was so deeply tied into our culture, the integration of those races to get us to where we are today, 80 years later. It began with the success of units like the airman,” said Allen.

