Body found in northern Butler County; authorities investigating

By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities in Butler County are investigating after a body was found in the northern part of the county Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the body of a 56-year-old Wildwood, Missouri man was found around 3 p.m. on November 1, just off of Butler County Road 507.

Coroner Jim Akers says the man died of exposure while camping and no foul play is suspected.

At this time, the man’s identity has not been released.

This investigation is ongoing.

2023 Red Wolves Live Basketball Preseason Special