Bridge closed for emergency repairs

One bridge is closed due to emergency bridge repairs following a routine bridge inspection.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews shut down one highway following a routine inspection.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation discovered damaged timber pilings while conducting routine inspections at the St. Francis River bridge on Highway 42 in Coldwater.

Cannon Callicott with ArDOT believes something “pretty heavy drove over it,” causing the damage.

Additional engineers are arriving tomorrow to help assess the damage and determine repairs.

ArDOT said they are not sure how long the repairs will last.

According to the closure report, traffic traveling east on Highway 42 from Birdeye will be detoured south on Highway 75 to the intersection of Highway 149.

Following that intersection, east on Highway 64 to the intersection of Highway 149.

From the intersection of Highway 149 and Highway 64, traffic will be detoured south on Highway 149 to the intersection of Highway 64 at Earle to the intersection of Highway 75.

From the intersection of Highway 64 and 75, traffic will be detoured north on Highway 75 to the intersection of Highway 42.

ArDOT said they plan to release more information once details become available.

