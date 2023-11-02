City provides update on plans for new fire station

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann is still without a fire station after hitting a brick wall on bids.

In September, the project was put on hold as the only two contractors interested had prices over the city’s $2 million budget.

The city told K8 News a few changes have been made to bring down the price of the station.

Those include choosing not to build the storm shelter until after the fire station is built and changing the roof to a straight ridge instead of three different roof lines.

The city also opted to change the station’s bifold bay doors to overhead rolling doors.

The city said bids on the station will begin again starting next week.

