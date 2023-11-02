A cold case over 20 years old takes a major step forward

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time in over 20 years, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office has a lead in a case where a skull was found along the St. Francis River in Marked Tree.

It happened on August 12, 2001, when a couple of fishermen came across the remains in the river on Lock and Dam Road.

Brad Felkis is a detective with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department and said because of the lack of technology they have been at a standstill.

“It has been to the University of Arkansas, it has been to the University of North Texas, it has been to labs in Virginia; all in an effort to identify who the person was,” Felkis said.

That was until the skull was sent to Othram in Texas, a place that uses new DNA technology to identify victims.

“They recently sent me some information back where there are 4 possible relatives and if they can locate them, they have found the owner of the skull,” Felkis said.

The department is in the process of contacting the relatives.

Some might wonder why do all this works for a case 20 years old, and Felkis said when you don’t know how it got there, you have to get answers.

“Plus, you don’t know the circumstances of how the individual died, it could have been criminal it could have been accidental, it is unknown,” Felkis said.

Felkis stressed that one of the best parts of technology is giving them a chance to give someone closure.

“People think we might forget about cases, or don’t care about cases but they are always in the back of our minds and if something happens and we can move something forward we will,” Felkis said.

