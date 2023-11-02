Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

A cold case over 20 years old takes a major step forward

The skull was found right on the banks of the St. Francis River near Marked Tree.
The skull was found right on the banks of the St. Francis River near Marked Tree.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time in over 20 years, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office has a lead in a case where a skull was found along the St. Francis River in Marked Tree.

It happened on August 12, 2001, when a couple of fishermen came across the remains in the river on Lock and Dam Road.

Brad Felkis is a detective with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department and said because of the lack of technology they have been at a standstill.

“It has been to the University of Arkansas, it has been to the University of North Texas, it has been to labs in Virginia; all in an effort to identify who the person was,” Felkis said.

That was until the skull was sent to Othram in Texas, a place that uses new DNA technology to identify victims.

“They recently sent me some information back where there are 4 possible relatives and if they can locate them, they have found the owner of the skull,” Felkis said.

The department is in the process of contacting the relatives.

Some might wonder why do all this works for a case 20 years old, and Felkis said when you don’t know how it got there, you have to get answers.

“Plus, you don’t know the circumstances of how the individual died, it could have been criminal it could have been accidental, it is unknown,” Felkis said.

Felkis stressed that one of the best parts of technology is giving them a chance to give someone closure.

“People think we might forget about cases, or don’t care about cases but they are always in the back of our minds and if something happens and we can move something forward we will,” Felkis said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3-day-old infant who had been missing since noon Tuesday has been found safe.
3-day-old infant found safe following AMBER alert, ASP says
Officer Christopher Shull
City of Bay clears officer of any wrongdoing for incident that led to man’s death
A judge sentenced David Edward McFall of Bono man to four months in jail for attacking three...
Man who assaulted school employees sentenced
The crash happened on Parker Road west of Walmart just before 5:30 p.m.
Crews respond to single-vehicle crash
Dispatch said the fire was at a shop building in the 5400 block of East Nettleton Avenue on...
Crews respond to structure fire

Latest News

crews working at the intersection of Creath and Patrick St. in Jonesboro as apart of the trail...
Construction starts on downtown to A-State connection trail
One bridge is closed due to emergency bridge repairs following a routine bridge inspection.
Bridge closed for emergency repairs
From Region 8 News - Midday - Place a wreath on every veteran's grave this holiday season with...
Midday Interview - Wreaths Across America in Region 8
Missouri Department of Corrections Director Anne Precythe will be stepping down from the...
Director, deputy director of Missouri’s prison system to step down