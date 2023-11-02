Construction starts on downtown to A-State connection trail
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Progress is underway on a new project that will connect Arkansas State University with downtown Jonesboro.
Crews are out installing the beginning of the trail near the intersection of Creath and Patrick.
They will be working their way to A-state and downtown with the hopes of having the trail complete by July 2024.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.