Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Construction starts on downtown to A-State connection trail

crews working at the intersection of Creath and Patrick St. in Jonesboro as apart of the trail...
crews working at the intersection of Creath and Patrick St. in Jonesboro as apart of the trail connecting downtown to A-state.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Progress is underway on a new project that will connect Arkansas State University with downtown Jonesboro.

Crews are out installing the beginning of the trail near the intersection of Creath and Patrick.

They will be working their way to A-state and downtown with the hopes of having the trail complete by July 2024.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3-day-old infant who had been missing since noon Tuesday has been found safe.
3-day-old infant found safe following AMBER alert, ASP says
Officer Christopher Shull
City of Bay clears officer of any wrongdoing for incident that led to man’s death
A judge sentenced David Edward McFall of Bono man to four months in jail for attacking three...
Man who assaulted school employees sentenced
The crash happened on Parker Road west of Walmart just before 5:30 p.m.
Crews respond to single-vehicle crash
Dispatch said the fire was at a shop building in the 5400 block of East Nettleton Avenue on...
Crews respond to structure fire

Latest News

The skull was found right on the banks of the St. Francis River near Marked Tree.
A cold case over 20 years old takes a major step forward
One bridge is closed due to emergency bridge repairs following a routine bridge inspection.
Bridge closed for emergency repairs
From Region 8 News - Midday - Place a wreath on every veteran's grave this holiday season with...
Midday Interview - Wreaths Across America in Region 8
Missouri Department of Corrections Director Anne Precythe will be stepping down from the...
Director, deputy director of Missouri’s prison system to step down