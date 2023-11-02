Director, deputy director of Missouri’s prison system to step down

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The top two officials at the Missouri Department of Corrections will be stepping down at the beginning of December, citing a desire to spend more time with family, according to the governor’s office and internal memos.

Governor Mike Parson’s office issued an announcement Wednesday that director Anne Precythe’s final day leading the department will be Dec 5.

“Director Precythe has been a great leader, colleague, and champion in state government, and we wish her the absolute best,” Parson said in a press release. “As we set out to transform and improve the culture across state government, Anne was there every step of the way. Under Anne’s leadership, not only have DOC staff turnover rates decreased but they’ve reversed, and we’ve witnessed a renewed sense of pride in public service among team members. Her leadership has been an inspiration not only to DOC but our entire Cabinet, and we will all greatly miss her infectious humor, quick wit, and tireless spirit.”

Precythe emailed a message to the department staff, in which she announced Deputy Director Matt Sturm is also retiring.

“Hello, DOC family!

“I don’t know the best way to start this email, so I am going to get straight to the point. When I left North Carolina in 2017 to come to Missouri and lead this department, I knew that one day I would return home to my family. That day is here. My last day in the Missouri Department of Corrections will be December 5, 2023.

“Leaving North Carolina was hard. It was hard to leave my home. Hard to leave my family. Hard to accept that I would miss time with my mom, my daughters, and my grandchildren. Still, I knew I had to take a chance. I felt drawn to Missouri and inspired to help make this department the best DOC in the country. Seven years later, I wouldn’t change a thing. I have learned so much from my interactions with all of you, and I have truly come to appreciate this work because of you. Our DOC family is absolutely amazing, and I could not be more proud of each of you and this department. Now, though, it’s time to return to my other family and spend time with my four grandsons.

“Deputy Director Matt Sturm is retiring alongside me. We started this journey together as Director and Deputy in 2017, and we’re finishing it together. Matt has dedicated 28 years of his life to this department and has been instrumental in the accomplishments of the last seven years. Matt also has grandchildren, and he and Vevia can’t wait to spend more time with them (and they plan on taking trips in a camper – yikes!). We both have benefited from a tremendously successful partnership where we have complemented each other’s strengths and covered each other’s weaknesses. Neither of us could have done it without the other.

“I believe my team and I have achieved most of what I was brought to Missouri to do: to elevate the Missouri Department of Corrections. We have improved our work culture, staff salaries, the way our leaders lead, our infrastructure, and the support provided to the corrections team. Matt and I are very proud of the progress all of us have made together.

“It is our belief that organizations, to stay fresh and successful, need a change in leadership from time to time. New leaders bring new ideas, renewed energy and fresh perspectives. Matt told me years ago that we would know when the time was right to pass the baton to the next leaders, and that time is now. It feels right. We are both ready for some much-needed rest and time with our families. We have excellent leaders in this department who will keep on making it a great place to be!

“We have been discussing the future of this department and succession planning with Governor Parson, and he will choose a new director soon. The Governor understands the important work you do and has been a strong advocate for the corrections team from Day 1. It has been an honor to be part of his cabinet, and we’re grateful for his support.

“Matt and I are not big fans of going-away parties and retirement parties. So, in lieu of attending an awkward and tearful ceremony, please feel free to call, send an email, or stop by when you are around. We will both be here until the end of November.

“My promise to you is this: Every opportunity Matt and I have to talk about the incredibly challenging work that happens in this business and the dedication that corrections professionals demonstrate every day, we will be thinking of you and telling your stories! Please continue doing the right thing. Please continue taking care of one another, supporting each other through the hard times and celebrating the good times. Always know, you have a #1 fan praying and cheering for you in North Carolina.”