Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Disney to acquire the remainder of Hulu from Comcast for roughly $8.6 billion

Walt Disney Co. said it will acquire a 33% stake in Hulu from Comcast for approximately $8.6...
Walt Disney Co. said it will acquire a 33% stake in Hulu from Comcast for approximately $8.6 billion, a deal that will give Disney undisputed control of the streaming service.(Source: Disney/Hulu)
By The Associated Press and DAVID HAMILTON AP Business Writer
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Walt Disney Co. said it will acquire a 33% stake in Hulu from Comcast for approximately $8.6 billion, a deal that will give Disney undisputed control of the streaming service. Disney has actually run Hulu since 2019, when Comcast ceded its authority to Disney and effectively became a silent partner.

Disney offered no comment beyond saying the acquisition will “further Disney’s streaming objectives.”

Hulu began in 2007 and quickly evolved into as a service backed by entertainment conglomerates who hoped to stave off the internet with an online platform for their own TV shows. Disney joined in 2009, planning to offer shows from ABC, ESPN and the Disney Channel. A decade later, Disney gained majority control of the business when it acquired 21st Century Fox.

Disney has treated Hulu as one of its own services for years — for instance, when it launched its own streaming service, Disney+, in 2019 and immediately offered a streaming bundle that included Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

More recently, amid increasing pressure on streaming services brought on by untrammeled expansion, low prices and widespread password sharing, Disney has promised its own crackdown on non-paying users and raised prices for ad-free versions of Disney+ and Hulu by 20% to 27%. CEO Bob Iger said in August that the increases were designed to steer consumers toward cheaper ad-supported versions of those channels, whose subscription prices did not change.

The advertising market for streaming is “picking up,” Iger said at the time, noting that it’s healthier than traditional TV ads. “We’re obviously trying with our pricing strategy to migrate more subs to the advertising supported tier.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3-day-old infant who had been missing since noon Tuesday has been found safe.
3-day-old infant found safe following AMBER alert, ASP says
Police arrested 33-year-old Kyle Rece of Leachville on suspicion of attempted murder.
Leachville man accused of attacking woman with hammer
Officer Christopher Shull
City of Bay clears officer of any wrongdoing for incident that led to man’s death
The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating after a person was hurt during a potential...
Police investigate possible gang-related attack
K8's Chris Carter investigates 'Hidden Haunts' around Region 8.
HIDDEN HAUNTS (FULL EPISODE): Spirits, Secrets, and the Supernatural in Randolph County

Latest News

2023 Red Wolves Live Basketball Preseason Special
Texas Rangers' Josh Jung and Nathaniel Lowe (30) celebrates after scoring on a single by Jonah...
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5
Right now there are almost 200 cameras watching the campuses and the district intends to add...
School district to upgrade command center for enhanced safety
Trumann is still without a fire station after hitting a brick wall on bids.
City provides update on plans for new fire station